Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $65.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

