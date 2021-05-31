Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $65.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
