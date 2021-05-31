Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $58.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. 1,475,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.