Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

IOVA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,021. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

