iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.80 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

