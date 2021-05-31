iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $76.44. 502,057 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

