iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lowered by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Wealth CMT raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $72.58 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.

