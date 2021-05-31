iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $258,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,274,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 654,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,695 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83.

