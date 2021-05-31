iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

