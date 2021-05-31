iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.53 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

