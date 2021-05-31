iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stake Boosted by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,546,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,947,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,818,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,180,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,503 shares during the period.

BATS:SMMD opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

