J Christopher Pallotta Sells 4,686 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MVB Financial stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $498.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several analysts have commented on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in MVB Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.