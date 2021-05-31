Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

NYSE:J opened at $142.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.