Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 262.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.89. 2,853,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

