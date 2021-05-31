Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

BAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,509,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,655,980. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

