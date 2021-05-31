Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,608 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $22,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.33. 21,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,173. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

