Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

