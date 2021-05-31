Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE AB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 205,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

