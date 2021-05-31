Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.71 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 790,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 521,360 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

