Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

