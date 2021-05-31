Josiah Hornblower Sells 8,747 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

