JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.24. 10,294,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,558,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

