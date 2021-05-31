Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

