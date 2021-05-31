Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.
