JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider David John Macfarlane Sells 5,066 Shares

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider David John Macfarlane sold 5,066 shares of JZ Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £5,369.96 ($7,015.89).
Shares of JZCP stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80).
JZ Capital Partners Company Profile
