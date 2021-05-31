JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider David John Macfarlane Sells 5,066 Shares

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider David John Macfarlane sold 5,066 shares of JZ Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £5,369.96 ($7,015.89).

Shares of JZCP stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80).

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

