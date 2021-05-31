Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.15 on Monday. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $4,281,353.82. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,400 and sold 313,889 shares valued at $5,888,164. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

