Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

KSU opened at $297.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.48. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

