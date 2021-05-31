Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KARO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.32 million and a PE ratio of 35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

