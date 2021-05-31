KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.