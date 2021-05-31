KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of KB Home worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBH opened at $46.81 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

