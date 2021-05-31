Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KLR stock opened at GBX 836 ($10.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £604.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 759.34. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

