Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

