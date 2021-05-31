Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €618.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €699.82 ($823.32).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €748.80 ($880.94) on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €671.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €596.21.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.