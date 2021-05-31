Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Danske lowered Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.