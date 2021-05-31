Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

