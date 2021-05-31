Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,144 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $48.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

