Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $314.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $126.44 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

