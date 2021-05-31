Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 123,689 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 151.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,689 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.