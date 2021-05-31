Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

