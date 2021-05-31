Keybank National Association OH Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $274.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

