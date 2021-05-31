Keybank National Association OH Has $395,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

