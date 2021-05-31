Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $240.16 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

