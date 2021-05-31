Keybank National Association OH Makes New $332,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.86 million, a P/E ratio of -61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.47. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

