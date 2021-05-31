Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LANC opened at $186.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

