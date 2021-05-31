KeyCorp Comments on Nucor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $12.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NUE opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

