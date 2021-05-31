Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Industrial Alliance Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.11.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 308,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.42. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$30.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8681373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.