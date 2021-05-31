Kirkland’s (KIRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $194.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of KIRK opened at $25.71 on Monday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

