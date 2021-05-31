KnowBe4 (KNBE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE):

5/26/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

