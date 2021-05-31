KnowBe4 (KNBE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE):
- 5/26/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.
In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
