Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ADRNY opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

