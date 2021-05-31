Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.