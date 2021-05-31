Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $64.02 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

