L & S Advisors Inc Buys 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,017.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.